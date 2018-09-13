‘Bachelor’ star faces battery charge after Las Vegas Strip incident

A woman who appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was arrested on a domestic battery charge Monday at the Encore.

Amanda Stanton (Metropolitan Police Department)

Security at a Strip hotel called police about 3:15 a.m. after 28-year-old Amanda Stanton allegedly battered her boyfriend in a hotel room, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Dispatch logs show the altercation was called in at the Encore, 3121 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Stanton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of domestic battery, Hadfield said. Court records show she was released on bond later that day.

Stanton was a contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2016.

