Bail set at $25K for suspect in rehab center incident

Metro investigates after a man with gun was seen at Spanish Hills Rehabilitation Center at 5351 Montessouri St., on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police records named a 35-year-old man as a suspect in an incident Tuesday morning at a rehabilitation center.

Anthony Edward Riley was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $25,000, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department previously said a man was arrested on similar charges after entering a rehabilitation center Tuesday near West Hacienda Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard.

About 5:20 a.m., police received a call about a man armed with a handgun who entered the Spanish Hills Rehabilitation Center at 5351 Montessouri St., pacing the halls and making threatening comments, Lt. David Gordon said.

When officers arrived, they closed West Hacienda Avenue but did not evacuate the center because there were no immediate threats inside.

Police searched the building but did not find the man, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Gordon said police then responded to an address on the 2000 block of Winwood Street, found the man and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

