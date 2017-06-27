Man arrested after incident at Las Vegas rehab center

A man was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after entering a rehabilitation center Tuesday near West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

A man was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after entering a rehabilitation center Tuesday near West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

About 5:19 a.m., police received a call about a man armed with a handgun who entered the Spanish Hills Rehabilitation Center at 5351 Montessouri St., pacing the halls and making threatening comments, Lt. David Gordon said.

When patrol officers arrived, they closed West Hacienda Avenue but did not evacuate the center because there were no immediate threats inside.

Police made a safety sweep in the building but did not find the armed man, spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Gordon said police then responded to an address in the 2000 block of Winwood Street, located the suspect and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported, all roadways have reopened, and the rehabilitation center has resumed normal operations.

Patrol detectives have taken over the investigation, Gordon said.

