Bookkeeper who disappeared arrested in $500K embezzlement

Kathryn Mari Trygstad (Boulder City Police Department)

A Boulder City bookkeeper who disappeared in 2021 has been arrested in an embezzlement scheme that cost her former Henderson employer more than $500,000, according to police and court records.

A Boulder City spokeswoman confirmed that Boulder City police took Kathryn Mari Trygstad into custody on Tuesday.

Henderson Justice Court records show she faces felony counts of forgery, grand larceny and embezzlement more than $100,000, burglary of a business and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

Trygstad, authorities said, was 54 years old in April 2021 when she was the subject of a missing persons flier issued by Boulder City. A Boulder City police arrest report stated that she was reported missing by her employer in Henderson, JCORD LLC, where she had worked since 2014.

Trygstad was later located unharmed by authorities.

But after Trygstad went missing, police said they served subpoenas on her banking records in an attempt to track her down and uncovered a string of “unauthorized and fraudulent” transactions involving thefts from her employer from July 2017 until April 2021.

“Kathryn successfully completed 189 fraudulent deposits into one, or a combination of three personal checking accounts for a total of $316,318.59,” police said. “Of those 189 deposits, 123 were fraudulent payroll deposits which cost JCORD an additional $32,038.67 in taxes, $28,862.43 in union dues and $125,260.59 in union trust payments.”

Cumulatively, police said, JCORD lost $502,480.28.

Boulder City police said they arrested Trygstad on Tuesday at the office of her current employer in Las Vegas. They also said when she initially went missing she was in possession of a large amount of cash that she intended to use for the purchase of a boat.

