Boulder City drug bust leads to motorcycle club arrests

A 10-month investigation into a Boulder City-based drug trafficking organization led to the arrests of 10 people in October, police said.

Top row: Robert Fiedler, from left, Ronald Adler, Larry Fust, Nicholas Bonsang, Tyler Glitch Bottom row: Michael Timmerman, from left, Lisa Marie Bell, Kevin Martincek, Stephanie Bush, Jessica Lynn Boultinghouse (Boulder City Police Department)

Evidence seized by the Boulder City Police Department against the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. (Boulder City Police Department)

Evidence seized by the Boulder City Police Department against the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. (Boulder City Police Department)

Evidence seized by the Boulder City Police Department against the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. (Boulder City Police Department)

Evidence seized by the Boulder City Police Department against the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. (Boulder City Police Department)

A 10-month investigation into a Boulder City-based drug trafficking organization led to the arrests of 10 people in October, police announced Thursday.

The investigation led by Boulder City police and Las Vegas police focused on the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club’s Las Vegas chapter, headed by a man named Robert Fielder. Police believed Fielder was using the club to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine into the city on a weekly basis.

On Oct. 29, police searched two homes in Boulder City and one in Henderson. Between the three houses, they found seven guns, about 281 gross grams of methamphetamine, 246 gross grams of marijuana concentrate and 1,948 gross grams of marijuana, police said.

Police did not immediately provide the addresses of the homes involved.

Over the course of the 10-month investigation, police also seized a marijuana concentrate extraction lab, $1,452 cash, a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Thursday announcement.

Police said five members of the club were arrested: president Robert Fiedler, treasurer Ronald Adler and members Tyler Glitch, Nicholas Bonsang and Larry Fust.

Fiedler, Adler and Glitch were arrested on charges of trafficking and selling controlled substances. Bonsang was accused of sexual assault against a child. The reason for Fust’s arrest was not immediately clear.

The five others arrested were not members of the club and face various drug charges, police said. They are Lisa Marie Bell, Michael Timmerman, Jessica Lynn Boultinghouse, Kevin Martincek and Stephanie Bush.

A similar investigation uncovered another drug trafficking organization in Boulder City in June.

“Getting these guns and drugs off the streets is a priority of mine and of the dedicated Boulder City police officers who worked on this case,” police chief Tim Shea said in a statement. “I am proud of our officers and their efforts to protect Boulder City from dealers who would prey on our residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.