Boyfriend of driver says they partied, argued before fatal DUI crash

The boyfriend of a driver charged with causing a deadly crash that killed two teenagers Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas told officers that the couple had been drinking at a party shortly before the collision, police say.

Two teenage passengers in the Kia — Oscar Ayala, 14, and Moises Rivera 16 — were ejected and died at the scene. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jose Morales and his boyfriend, Pablo Torres-Esparza, 36, had just left the party when they got into an altercation in Torres-Esparza’s vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report. Morales made his boyfriend pull over on Marion Drive about 10 p.m. so he could exit the vehicle, it said.

Morales then saw his boyfriend drive off at high speed. Moments later, police say, Torres-Esparza ran a stop sign at the intersection of Judson Avenue and Marion Drive, colliding with a Kia Soul.

Two teenage passengers in the Kia — Oscar Ayala, 14, and Moises Rivera 16 — were ejected and died at the scene. The other two occupants, Maria Rodriguez, 36, and Lucia Covarrubias, 34, were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Police officers who responded to the crash described Torres-Esparza as visibly impaired. He told police he could not remember how the crash happened and admitted that he was drunk, the report said. DMV records revealed that he had a revoked Nevada driver’s license.

Torres-Esparza has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a death.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.