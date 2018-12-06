Camera equipment stolen from western Las Vegas high school

The Clark County School District Police Department is investigating the theft of camera equipment and potentially other items from West Career and Technical Academy in a burglary over the weekend.

West Career and Technical Academy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Acting Capt. Roberto Morales said police are still determining what was taken, and are unsure exactly when the theft occurred.

He said there is no indication that the school, 11945 W. Charleston Blvd., was broken into. The suspect possibly entered with a key or through unlocked doors.

