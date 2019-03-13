CCSD custodian suspended after being charged with battery

Clark County School District Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A custodian with the Clark County School District was suspended indefinitely on Friday, according to Clark County School District Police.

Sergio Mitchell, a custodian at Ruby Duncan Elementary School in North Las Vegas, was charged with battery and interference with a pupil, Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

“There was an interaction with a student and the custodian and the custodian reacted inappropriately,” Zink said.

Zink said the incident was reported to CCSD police on Friday.

No further details were available.

250 W. Rome Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV