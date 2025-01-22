36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

CCSD K-9 officer suspected of maltreatment of dead police dog

Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 20 ...
Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (CCSDPD/Facebook)
More Stories
Annette Walker, the mother of Christian Walker, an inmate who died inside a Nevada state prison ...
Prisoner advocates hail success as judge declines to toss suit alleging coverup
Clarence Martin Jr., center, appears in court for sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in ...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing infant daughter in Las Vegas
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Tupac Shakur slaying suspect
‘There’s a person in here’: Video shows moments before Las Vegas woman found in freezer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2025 - 6:35 pm

A Clark County School District K-9 officer is facing charges for suspected maltreatment of a dog who unexpectedly died, according to the district’s police department.

James Harris, 54, faces two misdemeanor charges related to leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle and failing to provide proper air, food, shelter, or water to an impounded animal, according to a news release.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office issued the summons stemming from an investigation that began in November after the death of CCSDPD K-9 Marley.

No details were provided in the release.

The district has employed Harris since January 2003. Harris has been assigned to home with pay.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES