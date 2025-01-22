CCSD K-9 officer suspected of maltreatment of dead police dog

A Clark County School District K-9 officer is facing charges for suspected maltreatment of a dog who unexpectedly died, according to the district’s police department.

‘There’s a person in here’: Video shows moments before Las Vegas woman found in freezer

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing infant daughter in Las Vegas

A Clark County School District K-9 officer is facing charges for suspected maltreatment of a dog who unexpectedly died, according to the district’s police department.

James Harris, 54, faces two misdemeanor charges related to leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle and failing to provide proper air, food, shelter, or water to an impounded animal, according to a news release.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office issued the summons stemming from an investigation that began in November after the death of CCSDPD K-9 Marley.

No details were provided in the release.

The district has employed Harris since January 2003. Harris has been assigned to home with pay.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.