CCSD middle school teacher accused of touching students’ legs

A Fremont Middle School teacher is accused of touching a student’s leg through her ripped jeans and making inappropriate comments to other students, police say.

The Clark County School District Police Department announced Tuesday that Bryan Brady, 45, had turned himself in after a court summons had been issued by the district attorney’s office.

Brady has been charged with five counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

In November, three female students reported to school office staff that their teacher Brady had touched them on their legs, which made them uncomfortable. Police spoke with one of the students who said Brady “put his finger into a hole in her jeans touching her skin,” as she was about to walk into his class, according to a Clark County School District Police Department affidavit.

Another student said that when she asked Brady for help in class he knelt beside her and grabbed her thigh. The same student went to get something she left in his classroom and felt uncomfortable when he asked her if she wanted to raise her grade, according to the affidavit.

A student told police, “Mr. Brady told us on the first day of school that he would not touch us inappropriately, but he lied.” The affidavit describes Brady rubbing a student’s hand, even after the student had pulled her hand away from him.

Brady allegedly said in front of a class that a student had a crush on him and another teacher. In a written statement, a student reported Brady putting his hands on her shoulders during class, according to the affidavit.

Brady is due in court on Nov. 22 and is not in custody, court records show.

School district police said Brady had been a teacher in the district since 2012. Brady was assigned to home as part of a negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

His attorney could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

