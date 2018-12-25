CCSD school bus driver killed in hit-and-run while riding motorcycle

Billy Burts, 52, died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Billy Burts, left, and Jeffrey Martinez-Burts. (Photo courtesy Jeffrey Martinez-Burts)

Billy Burts, top, and Jeffrey Martinez-Burts pose on their wedding day, June 10, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jeffrey Martinez-Burts)

Billy Burts, left, and Jeffrey Martinez-Burts pose on their wedding day, June 10, 2017. (Photo courtesy Jeffrey Martinez-Burts)

The intersection of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard is pictured in this Google Street View photo.

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in North Las Vegas was described as a generous person who was always cracking jokes.

Billy Burts of Las Vegas was a social butterfly who went out of his way to help neighbors and loved making others smile, his husband said Sunday afternoon.

“He was so funny and sarcastic,” said Jeffrey Martinez-Burts. “He was a kind, generous person who just wanted to get a laugh out of anyone and everyone he could.”

Burts, 52, died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

North Las Vegas police responded about 4:10 a.m. Saturday to the collision at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, where Burts was stopped at a red light on eastbound Craig before he was rear-ended by a dark-colored Acura SUV, the department said Saturday.

Burts died that day at University Medical Center, police said. The SUV fled the scene.

Burts was born and raised in California before he moved to Las Vegas more than 20 years ago, Martinez-Burts said. He drove school buses for the Clark County School District. He enjoyed target practice at shooting ranges and loved Greek mythology and his dog, Martinez-Burts said.

The couple, who married in June 2017, had a 5-year-old Chihuahua-dachshund mix that Burts named Isis, after the Greek goddess.

Burts is survived by his 22-year-old daughter, who lives in California, and his sister and father, who live in Las Vegas. Burts has other siblings and nephews and nieces outside Nevada, Martinez-Burts said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who fled the scene. Anybody with information is urged to call police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

