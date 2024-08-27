CCSD teacher assistant arrested, accused of inappropriate contact with minor

Jerusalem Garcia, 20, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday for contacting or attempting to contact a minor for sex.

Jerusalem Garcia, 20, specialized program assistant at Eldorado High School, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday for contacting or attempting to contact a minor for sex. (Clark County School District Police Department)

A Clark County School District teacher assistant was arrested on one count of contacting or attempting to contact a minor for sex.

Jerusalem Garcia, 20, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, according to CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink. He added that the arrest stems from an investigation at Eldorado High School.

Garcia has been a specialized program teacher assistant at Eldorado High School since 2021. She has since been placed on leave, Zink said.

