Chiefs player wanted in connection to Strip incident involving Alvin Kamara

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, an attorney confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) reacts after advancing a muffed punt during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Alvin Kamara (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department).

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Lammons’ attorney Ross Goodman confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Goodman filed a motion Monday for an arrest warrant to be recalled and for Lammons to be released on his own recognizance.

“Mr. Lammons’ lack of criminal history, background and employment status playing in the National Football League (“NFL”) for the previous 4 years — currently with the Kansas City Chiefs — together with his community involvement through his non-profit foundation supporting underprivileged children and community outreach in Kansas City, weigh in favor of an OR release,” the motion states.

Two others, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, were arrested Monday in connection with the alleged attack.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl the next day, said he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

Police said video surveillance footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and four other men.

The footage showed Kamara punching the victim repeatedly before other people with the football player stomped on the man while he was on the floor, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

The victim did not name Kamara, but police used the surveillance footage, social media, casino records, eyewitnesses and an online search of photos from the Pro Bowl to identify him, police said.

Asked about the timeline of the investigation and why Kamara was not arrested prior to the game, police cited delayed reporting.

It took about 10 hours to report the beating because the victim was receiving medical care, police wrote in a statement. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries.

Kamara posted bail and has a court date set for March 8, according to court records.

Both Harris and Young posted bail and are set to appear in court on March 16.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.