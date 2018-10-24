Clark County to use $700K grant to reduce jail population

The award by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation will be used to address incarceration and bail policies with an overall goal of reducing the population at the Clark County Detention Center by 20 percent.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A $700,000 grant that officials say will fund reform to Clark County bail practices and reduce jail populations and recidivism was awarded Wednesday to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nevada was one of 13 states to receive the grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which “supports creative people, effective institutions and influential networks building a more just, verdant and peaceful world,” according to the foundation’s online mission statement.

Metro Deputy Chief Richard Forbus said that the award is going toward a “two-year streamline process” to implement changes at the Clark County Detention Center and the courts in order to reduce overall jail populations by 20 percent. The effort is in partnership with the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office, he said.

Issues that were identified by the agencies during the grant application process include an overreliance on jailing offenders who suffer from mental illness or chronic drug abuse and unfair and ineffective bail practices. Some changes to current policies could be seen as early as January, according to public defender Daren Richards.

Currently inmates are not assigned a public defender and are not seen by judge until 48 to 72 hours after their arrest. That time will be reduced to eight hours starting in January, Richards said.

To offset the anticipated increase in workload, a portion of the $700,000 grant will go toward staffing at the public defender’s office and the district attorney’s office, according to Forbus.

Forbus said that Metro also hopes the reforms will enhance the police department’s relationship with the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

