Crime

Clark High School in soft lockdown due to nearby police activity

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 

Clark High School was in a soft lockdown due to police activity nearby, according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.

At 1 p.m., the school was placed on the district’s SECURE protocol, documents show. Under this protocol, students remain in their classrooms with locked doors, continuing school as usual.

Just before 11:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4300 block of El Conlon Avenue, several blocks away from the high school, due to a person threatening family members with a firearm, police said.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the incident sparked the security measures at Clark High School.

Police said they have declared the incident a barricade as the person has refused to comply with officers.

All family members are safely out of the residence, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene, police said.

