Clark High School in soft lockdown due to nearby police activity

It wasn’t yet confirmed as to whether the security measures were related to a nearby situation in which a person was threatening family members with a gun.

Clark High School was in a soft lockdown due to police activity nearby, according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.

At 1 p.m., the school was placed on the district’s SECURE protocol, documents show. Under this protocol, students remain in their classrooms with locked doors, continuing school as usual.

Just before 11:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4300 block of El Conlon Avenue, several blocks away from the high school, due to a person threatening family members with a firearm, police said.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the incident sparked the security measures at Clark High School.

Police said they have declared the incident a barricade as the person has refused to comply with officers.

All family members are safely out of the residence, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene, police said.

