Coroner IDs remains found in trunk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 4:14 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide inve ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide investigation in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose remains were found in the trunk of a car after he was shot in the head.

Amir Haggi was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 19.

Police responded after a witness reported a white BMW with a foul stench coming from it.

Haggi’s age wasn’t provided.

Haggi’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

