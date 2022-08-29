Coroner IDs remains found in trunk
The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose remains were found in the trunk of a car after he was shot in the head.
Amir Haggi was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 19.
Police responded after a witness reported a white BMW with a foul stench coming from it.
Haggi’s age wasn’t provided.
Haggi’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.
