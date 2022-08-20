Human remains found in parked car in central Las Vegas

99°F
August 19, 2022 - 6:07 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide investigation in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Human remains were found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police responded to a complex in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue around 1:45 p.m. after a witness reported a suspicious white BMW with a foul odor coming from it.

Officers opened the trunk of the car and found human remains, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

“Based on the condition of those remains it is clear that it is a homicide,” Johansson said.

He did not say how the body was found and did not know how long it had been left in the car.

Johansson did not know the gender, approximate age of the person found or their cause of death.

He did say police where seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to try and determine when the car arrived at the complex.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

