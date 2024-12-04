$100K bail set for high school football coach accused of sexual relationship with student

Antwone Washington, Valley High School’s head football coach, was arrested Tuesday and accused of child pornography and statutory sexual seduction charges.

Antwone Washington appears on a monitor while public defender Tyler Gaston argues for his release during his arraignment in Henderson Justice Court on child pornography charges Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Antwone Washington appears on a monitor while being arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on child pornography charges Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley High School’s head football coach, who is facing child pornography and statutory sexual seduction charges, has been accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a student, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Antwone Washington, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping a minor, four counts of using or permitting a minor over 14 to produce pornography, three counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person over 21, and contacting a minor for sex as a person of authority, court records show.

Washington is listed as Valley High School’s head football coach on the school’s website.

Senior Judge David Gibson set bail a $100,000 bail for Washington during a court hearing on Wednesday in Henderson Justice Court.

Washington’s public defender, Tyler Gaston, said the case was originally in Las Vegas Justice Court, but judges in that court had recused themselves from hearing the case because they personally know Washington’s wife.

Chief Deputy Public Defender William Rowles argued Tuesday that Washington admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student when she was under 16. He said another person filmed Washington and the student having sex. In one video, Washington was urinating on the student, and in another she appeared to be bound and unconscious, Rowles said.

“When a person is put in that position that he is and violates that trust, I think that speaks volumes to his danger in our community,” Rowles said, arguing for the judge to grant a $500,000 bail.

Gaston argued that prosecutors were intentionally bringing up “salacious” details of the case to push for a bail that would amount to a detention order.

Gibson ordered Washington to appear in court again on Dec. 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.