23 linked to white supremacist prison gang in Nevada indicted

Christopher Ashoff, left, and Devin Campbell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors have charged 23 people tied to a violent white supremacist Nevada prison gang with more than 150 counts, ranging from murder and robbery to drug trafficking and racketeering, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Wednesday.

“Defendants being members or associates of the criminal syndicate the Aryan Warriors were all involved in the operations of the Aryan Warriors, organized as a paramilitary group, through the use of violence and/or conspiring to commit violence,” the indictment reads.

Authorities called the indictment a “major investigative takedown” of the gang in Las Vegas, and are expected to discuss the charges at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the men named in the indictment, Devin Campbell, 24, and Christopher Ashoff, 38, have been tied to a pair of killings in Las Vegas that occurred on the same day earlier this year.

The indictment comes nearly eight years after a former leader of the gang pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to an attempted jailhouse murder of an associate.

At the time, Ronald “Joey” Sellers’ plea wrapped up a case that charged 13 members of the white supremacist group with committing murder, corrupting prison guards, extorting money from inmates, and running illegal drug and gambling operations.

Sellers, now 51, is serving two life sentences in a Nevada prison for murder.

