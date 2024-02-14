3 sue Henderson business in connection with biker gang shooting

Three motorcyclists injured in a shooting by other motorcycle riders on U.S. Highway 95 in 2022 filed a lawsuit accusing a company of allowing the other riders to hide their bikes prior to the attack.

Police block the the entrance to U.S. Highway 95 on Horizon Drive where a shooting took place in Henderson on Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police at the entrance to US 95 on Horizon Drive where a shooting took place in Henderson, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three motorcyclists injured in a shooting by other motorcycle riders on U.S. Highway 95 in 2022 filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing a Henderson company of allowing the other riders to hide their bikes prior to the attack.

Attorneys representing Ricardo Velazquez, Carrie Chapin and Alejandro Castillo claim that Southern Nevada Powersports, doing business as Henderson Harley Davidson, and other unidentified defendants hid the motorcycles of the alleged shooters on its property “to shield knowledge of their presence from law enforcement,” the lawsuit states.

A representative for Henderson Harley Davidson could not be reached for comment after the business closed Tuesday.

The plaintiffs were among the six men wounded on May 29, 2022, when the other riders drove up and opened fire as both sides drove north on the freeway past the exit on Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On that date, the president of the Hells Angels Las Vegas Chapter, Richard Devries, and two other men whom Clark County prosecutors called “prospects” of the gang, Russell Smith and Stephen Alo, were arrested by Henderson police on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

Henderson police then identified Velazquez, Chapin and Castillo as members of the rival Vagos biker gang.

However, the lawsuit does not mention the names of either gang.

The plaintiffs “sustained significant, life-threatening injuries” in the gunfire and then the other riders “returned to the Defendant’s place of business and, again, secreted their motorcycles,” according to the filing.

“Defendant’s employees were complicit in their actions since they were aware the shooting was going to take place and made arrangements for the motorcycle gang members to hide their motorcycles at the place of business,” the lawsuit claims.

The wounded plaintiffs will in the future “suffer serious and disabling injuries including but not limited to, surgery as well as injuries in an about the limbs, head and systems. both physical and mental, some and/or all of which may be permanent in nature,” the lawsuit states.

The Harley Davidson business had a prior business and personal relationship with the plaintiffs and their biker group for many years before the shooting and “should have acted affirmatively to not shield a party/parties it knew were going to grievously harm” the plaintiffs, it states.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence, negligent hiring of employees and breach of contract of good faith and fair dealing and requests past general and special damages and future general and special damages together in excess of $60,000.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.