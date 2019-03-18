3 suspects in El Cortez shooting appear before Las Vegas judge

Roberto Romero, 30, left, Travis Callahan, 35, and Matthew Norris, 34, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, March. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. The three face several charges after a shooting early Sunday at the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate outside El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas after a shooting at the hotel and casino, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Matthew Norris, 34, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center Monday, March. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Norris was arrested on four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roberto Romero, 30, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center Monday, March. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Romero was arrested on four counts of conspiracy and attempted murder. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Travis Callahan, 35, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center Monday, March. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Callahan was arrested on four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roberto Romero, left, Matthew Norris and Travis Callhan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A judge set bail at $100,000 apiece on Monday for three men facing conspiracy and attempted murder charges in connection with a weekend shooting at El Cortez.

Travis Callahan, 35, Matthew Norris, 34, and Roberto Romero, 30, were arrested about 1 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of East Bonanza Road. Each faces four counts of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff, representing all three men, indicated to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman that they acted in self-defense.

“I have read the report,” Chesnoff said. “And having been involved in a lot of cases over the years of a similar nature, there is a significant self-defense defense here.”

Callahan, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in December, has two children, according to his lawyer. Romero, a mechanic, has two children and no arrest history, while Norris has three children and works as a lead technician for a construction company, Chesnoff said.

The shooting, which the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news released resulted from a dispute between two rival motorcycle gangs, was reported about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the hotel-casino.

Four people were wounded during the shooting, which police said was confined to the fifth floor of the downtown Las Vegas hotel, one of whom was critically injured. Their conditions were not known Monday.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3251 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Lukas Eggen and Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

