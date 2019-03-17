El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas reopens after early morning shooting

A heavy police presence was visible early Sunday morning outside the El Cortez, where four people were injured in a shooting at the downtown Las Vegas hotel, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas reopened Sunday morning several hours after a shooting at the hotel and casino wounded four men, police said.

One of the men was hospitalized with critical wounds, police said.

Officers were called about 1:44 a.m. to the hotel after report of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Lazaro Chavez said during a briefing early Sunday morning. When officers arrived they found four people with gunshot wounds.

At 11 a.m., Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said the hotel has reopened for business.

Although no arrests had been made in the shooting as of Sunday morning, Lt. William Matchko said four men in their 20s and 30s were detained.

“We do have a number of people in custody. We don’t know if they’re witnesses or if they’re suspects,” Chavez said. “It’s still very early in the investigation.”

The shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident,” Matchko said.

Chavez said the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute that occurred on the fifth floor of the hotel.

“It looks as if the shooting was isolated on the fifth floor, and some of the victims went down to the casino floor where they received medical attention,” Chavez said.

Three of the people shot had nonlife-threatening injuries, and one man was in critical condition at University Medical Center on Sunday morning, Chavez said. Police believed some of the victims were from California, while others were Las Vegas locals.

“We’re still unraveling all the details,” Chavez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.