4 men arrested on racketeering charges in Hells Angels shooting

Four men have been arrested on racketeering charges in connection with a shooting between Hells Angels bikers and the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club on a Henderson highway.

Stephen Alo, center, and Russell Smith leave the courtroom after their calendar call hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alo, and Smith are two of three men arrested in connection with a shooting between members of the rival Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Club on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Richard Devries, 66, right, appears in court with his attorney Richard Schonfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. Devries is one of three men arrested in connection with a shooting between members of the rival Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Club on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County Detention Center records show that Aaron Chun, 32, and Cameron Treich, 34, were arrested Monday on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery, assault, and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure.

Roneric Padilla, 39, was booked into the detention center Aug. 12 but is listed as a co-defendant for the other men, jail records show. He faces charges of racketeering and harboring a felony offender.

Russell Smith, 27, also was booked into jail on Monday and now faces a racketeering charge. Smith was initially arrested in May with Richard Devries and Stephen Alo in connection with the shooting.

Court records for Devries, Smith and Alo show that a grand jury indictment was returned on Friday but that the document was filed under seal. Their co-defendants were not listed in court records as of Tuesday morning.

Devries is the president of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels, prosecutors have said, while Smith and Alo have been described as “prospects” for the group.

Prosecutors have accused Hells Angels members of opening fire and injuring six Vagos motorcyclists on May 29 on U.S. Highway 95, west of Wagon Wheel Drive. A seventh person, who prosecutors said was a Hells Angels member, also arrived at a hospital with injuries following the confrontation.

The shooting happened after a Memorial Day weekend ride form Hoover Dam to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police have said.

Prosecutors have said the gunfire may have been in retaliation for a San Bernardino, California, shooting that left a Hells Angels motorcyclist dead, although a Vagos member challenged the claim during a grand jury hearing in June, according to court transcripts.

Smith, Devries and Alo were out of custody after posting a $75,000 bail. Devries and Alo did not appear in jail records as of Tuesday morning.

