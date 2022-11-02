A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun

Wednesday marks a year since a crash in which allegedly drunk former Raiders player Henry Ruggs slammed into the back of a 23-year-old woman’s car, killing her and her dog.

Arrianna Spring drops off flowers during a vigil for her coworker Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A damaged rear brake light cover left at the scene where Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into the courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tina Tintor's aunt speaks with Angela Pinzon, an organizer, during a walk in honor of Tintor and her golden retriever, Max, at Town Square Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and Max were killed in a car crash involving an NFL player. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Henry Ruggs, right, walks out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, with his attorneys and family. Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to appear in court in person after she said the former RaidersÕ wide receiver missed an alcohol test while on house arrest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) pulls in an acrobatic catch over Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. His defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while speeding at 156 mph before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a car crash involving an NFL player, near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. A court hearing was postponed Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the case alleging Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street. A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III looks on during NFL football practice at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A damaged Corvette driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is loaded for transport after fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marked point of impact where a Corvette driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs collided with the rear of a RAV4 leading to a fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Renee Jimenez prays after lighting a candle at a roadside memorial for Tina Tintor near the accident site where she was killed by Henry Ruggs on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is on the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Ruggs, right, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, enters the courtroom with his attorney Richard Schonfeld, at the Regional Justice Center, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Heitor Gomes, from left, Patrick Lafleur and Rachel Gattis, attend a vigil for their coworker Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nearby resident, right, watches as a towing company workers prepare to tow away Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' vehicle from the crash site at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. His defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while speeding at 156 mph before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, leaves the the Regional Justice Center after his court appearance, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and teammate Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate their overtime win with fans during their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An aerial view Las Vegas Metropolitan investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Joey Cruz attends a vigil for his coworker Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A damaged Corvette driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs and Dodge Durango are loaded for transport after fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pallbearers carry the casket of Tina Tintor, killed in former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ crash, to gravesite at Palm Eastern Cemetery, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mourners leave St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church after attending Tina Tintor’s, killed in former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ crash, funeral service, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

David and Jenny, who declined to give their last names, visit a mural in memory of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a car crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mural painted in memory of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a car crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a car crash involving an NFL player, near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Valentina Astalos, left, and Sanja Jagrovic, attend a vigil for their childhood friend Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend a vigil for Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Owners and canines pose for a group photo during a walk in honor of Tina Tintor and her golden retriever, Max, at Town Square Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and Max were killed in a car crash involving an NFL player. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A year ago Wednesday, Las Vegas Valley residents were stunned by a fiery early morning crash in which an allegedly impaired Raiders football player slammed into the back of a 23-year-old woman’s car, killing her and her dog.

Images of the driver — 23-year-old former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs — were plastered across newspaper front pages and TV broadcasts for weeks.

But in sharp contast to those early days when new details about the crash emerged almost daily, the case against Ruggs has slowed to a crawl since, as a series of legal challenges has postponed criminal proceedings.

The preliminary hearing, when a judge listens to testimony and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, has been cancelled and postponed nearly half a dozen times, court records show.

Jay “Chip” Siegel, a prominent DUI defense attorney who is not involved in the case, said he isn’t surprised that the beginning phases of the court proceedings have taken this long.

“You take a lot of unique factors, put it all in one case, and you get delays like this,” he said.

Final report completed in September

One reason the preliminary hearing has been delayed is that the Metropolitan Police Department did not produce a final report on the crash until late September, said Ruggs’ defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The hearing is currently scheduled for Feb. 1.

“We anticipate going forward with the preliminary hearing as scheduled,” the defense attorneys said in a statement.

The case could also move forward if a grand jury moves to indict Ruggs after holding a closed door-hearing in which jurors hear testimony and determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed. However, prosecutors have not indicated if they will move to indict Ruggs.

Eric Bauman, the lead prosecutors on the case, did not reply to request for comment.

Prosecutors have accused Ruggs of driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 156 mph seconds before the crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, on a residential street miles from their respective homes. Ruggs had been drinking at Topgolf Las Vegas hours earlier, and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada after the crash, according to police reports.

Ruggs has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence. Officials have said a loaded weapon was found in his vehicle.

Early battles over evidence

Early legal battles in the case have included a motion to subpoena Clark County Fire Department communications related to the crash, after defense attorneys alleged firefighters failed to quickly put out the fire in Tintor’s car.

The defense also attempted to prevent prosecutors from accessing medical records for Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by the name Rudy Washington. To prove some of the charges against Ruggs, prosecutors have to show that Washington suffered substantial bodily harm in the crash.

Ruggs’ defense also challenged a search warrant used by police to obtain Ruggs’ blood even though no field sobriety test was performed at the scene.

“I do think that this is a very shaky search warrant, and that needs to be litigated,” said Siegel, the DUI attorney.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled in July that there was “more than sufficient evidence for finding of probable cause” to issue the search warrant, denying the defense’s motion to exclude the results of Ruggs’ blood test.

Siegel said the preliminary hearing phase of a case is vital for defense attorneys to determine their strategy moving forward.

“This is where you’re trying to find out everything that the state has that you’re entitled to,” Siegel said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.