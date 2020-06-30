Arizona man gets prison time for selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter

An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas to 13 months in prison for selling illegally manufactured ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman.

Douglas Haig, the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman, arrives for sentencing at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attorney Andrew Marcantel, left, greets Douglas Haig with attorney Marc Victor as they arrive for Haig's sentencing at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Douglas Haig, left, the Arizona man who sold ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman, leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse with his wife, Dori, on July 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Douglas Haig leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse after pleading guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas to 13 months in prison for selling illegally manufactured ammunition to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman.

Douglas Haig, 57, of Mesa, pleaded guilty in November to a federal charge of manufacturing ammunition without a license in what was the only criminal case to stem from the Las Vegas massacre. He has until Oct. 2 to surrender.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan imposed the sentence but said Federal Bureau of Prisons officials will have the discretion to decide whether Haig may serve some of the time at home.

Before his plea, a lawyer for Haig had asked that government prosecutors not be allowed to mention the Route 91 attack or the gunman when presenting their case to a jury, but Mahan denied that request.

The defendant was accused of selling illegally manufactured rounds to Stephen Paddock ahead of the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, which initially left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured. The gunman opened fire on the crowd from a Mandalay Bay suite across the street before fatally shooting himself.

A 59th shooting victim died in November in California.

Inside Paddock’s suite, investigators allegedly found ammunition with reloading tool marks packed into an Amazon shipping box that listed Haig’s address.

They also found ammunition that Haig sold to Paddock loaded into five rifles and one magazine in the suite, according to court records. Haig’s attorney has said none of those rounds were fired during the attack.

Federal investigators interviewed Haig shortly after the shooting, and prosecutors in 2018 charged him in connection with the sales. They never accused Haig of having any prior knowledge of Paddock’s plans.

Before the attack, Haig had been working as an engineer at Honeywell in Arizona while operating a personal ammunition business, Specialized Military Ammunition, out of a workshop at his home. Through the business, he sold personally manufactured ammunition both online and at gun shows, including at least one in Nevada.

It was through Specialized Military Ammunition that Paddock purchased ammunition from Haig.

Haig shuttered his ammunition business on Oct. 19, 2017, about two weeks after the attack.

As part of Haig’s plea, his inventory of more than 600 pounds of various ammunition and ammunition components became subject to government forfeiture. His felony plea means he will not be allowed to own a gun, under both Arizona and federal law.

