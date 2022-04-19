Assembly candidate accused of bank robbery faces judge

A candidate for the Nevada Assembly arrested in connection with a bank robbery appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

LaJuana Clark, a candidate for the Nevada Assembly, who is accused of robbing a bank with a handwritten note suggesting that she had a gun, appears in court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A candidate for the Nevada Assembly accused of robbing a bank appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

LaJuana Clark, a Democrat running in Assembly District 3 against incumbent Selena Torres, faces felony charges of robbery and burglary of a business, court records show. Last week, Clark told the Review-Journal that she was planning to withdraw from the race.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Clark used a handwritten note suggesting she had a gun to demand $888 on Saturday from the Chase Bank at 7204 W. Craig Road.

Clark wrote her name, address and an apology to the bank’s CEO on the note, writing that “this is a desperate cry for help,” according to the report.

During a court appearance Tuesday morning, Clark told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan that she understood the charges she was facing. Sullivan said she would appoint a public defender to represent Clark.

Clark was ordered to stay away from the Chase Bank. She remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday with a $10,000 bail, court records show.

A bank teller told police that after a woman walked up to her window and gave her the note, she handed her $1,000, the report said.

“God will Rise” and “Jayden is the truth” also were written in the note, police said.

Police said they found the Jayden phrase on Clark’s Facebook page, and that they had identified that person, but they redacted the identification from the report.

During an interview with police, Clark said she did not “want to hurt anyone,” the report said.

Clark filed to run for office on March 21, listing two business entities, of which one is listed with an active license in Nevada as Ms. LaJuana Styles LLC, Nevada Secretary of State records show. She wrote in the filing that her income came from Door Dash and “Professional Services.”

Sullivan ordered Clark to appear in court again on May 3.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.