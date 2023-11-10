Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino

Investigators first received a report in May 2022 of possible cheating between baccarat players and dealers at a Summerlin casino.

Yuxuan Leng (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 28-year-old woman arrested last week is accused of cheating while working as a baccarat dealer at a Summerlin casino.

Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board received a report in May 2022 that two baccarat dealers had been observed cheating with players on multiple occasions at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, according to an arrest affidavit. Agents arrested multiple people in connection with the investigation last year, but they were unable to contact a dealer named Yuxuan Leng and she was not arrested until Nov. 2, according to jail records.

Leng faces charges of attempting to cheat at a gambling game and two counts of cheating at a gambling game, court records show. She was released on her own recognizance following her arrest.

The names of the other people arrested in May were redacted from Leng’s arrest affidavit.

According to the report, two baccarat players at the casino had been winning more than usual. Surveillance footage showed that dealers, including Leng, were flashing the players gaming cards and revealing the outcome of the game before the players placed their final bets.

The two players won thousands of dollars, including a combined total of $12,400 during two separate incidents when Leng was dealing, the affidavit said.

“After knowing the possible outcome of the game, (redacted) and (redacted) were able to wager more in order to capitalize on the information provided to them by Leng,” according to the report.

Leng is set to appear in court again on Dec. 7, court records show.

