Courts

Bail set at $500K for man accused in 30 burglaries, mostly of Asian restaurants

Surveillance images are shown of Cedric Hasan, who was arrested in connection with a string of ...
Surveillance images are shown of Cedric Hasan, who was arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries over the past months, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez talks about the arrest of Cedric Has ...
Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez talks about the arrest of Cedric Hasan, in connection with a string of commercial burglaries over the past months, at Metro headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2024 - 9:51 am
 

A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man accused of committing over 30 burglaries in the Spring Mountain corridor, mostly at Asian restaurants, and stealing more than $213,000.

Cedric Hasan, 34, faces 34 charges of burglary of a business, second or subsequent offense, and a charge of theft over $100,000.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said before setting bail that Hasan has a history of prior burglaries. If he posts bail, he will be on electronic monitoring and will be subject to a source hearing, a hearing that examines where money for bail came from.

In October, the FBI put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

