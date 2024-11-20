Bail set at $500K for man accused in 30 burglaries, mostly of Asian restaurants
Cedric Hasan, 34, faces 34 charges of burglary of a business, second or subsequent offense, and a charge of theft over $100,000.
A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man accused of committing over 30 burglaries in the Spring Mountain corridor, mostly at Asian restaurants, and stealing more than $213,000.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said before setting bail that Hasan has a history of prior burglaries. If he posts bail, he will be on electronic monitoring and will be subject to a source hearing, a hearing that examines where money for bail came from.
In October, the FBI put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
