Bail set at $50K for Las Vegas Trump hotel fire suspect

A Las Vegas police squad car sits outside of the Trump International after a suspect started a small fire in a bathroom at the hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS — Bail has been set at $50,000 for a 28-year-old man jailed after he was accused of setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A judge appointed public defenders to represent Roger Michael Fraley during his initial court appearance Monday on multiple felony arson and burglary charges.

A court clerk says preliminary hearing of evidence is set May 16.

Fraley is accused of using toasters and paper products to start fires that were quickly doused in a 15th-floor pool deck restroom and a 17th floor hallway of the 64-story tower just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said a hotel security guard received minor injuries detaining Fraley before firefighters and police arrived.