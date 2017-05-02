ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Courts

Bail set at $50K for Las Vegas Trump hotel fire suspect

The Associated Press
May 2, 2017 - 1:25 pm
 

LAS VEGAS — Bail has been set at $50,000 for a 28-year-old man jailed after he was accused of setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A judge appointed public defenders to represent Roger Michael Fraley during his initial court appearance Monday on multiple felony arson and burglary charges.

A court clerk says preliminary hearing of evidence is set May 16.

Fraley is accused of using toasters and paper products to start fires that were quickly doused in a 15th-floor pool deck restroom and a 17th floor hallway of the 64-story tower just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said a hotel security guard received minor injuries detaining Fraley before firefighters and police arrived.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like