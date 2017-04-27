1 in custody after fires set at Trump International

Authorities investigate a a small bathroom fire at Trump International in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Chade Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after arson investigators found devices set to start two separate fires to Trump International.

The suspected arsonist is facing charges of first-degree arson and burglary, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

The fires brought more than 45 Clark County Fire Department personnel, arson investigators and Metro detectives to the hotel bearing the president’s name.

Just after 5 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to the hotel at 2000 Fashion Show Drive, for reports of two separate fires at the same time. Arriving firefighters found one small fire in a women’s pool deck restroom and another in the hallway of the 17th floor, the Fire Department said.

The fire on the 17th floor was extinguished by hotel security personnel and was confined to two toasters and some towels. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the restroom. The pool deck fire was also confined to two toasters and “various combustible materials,” the Fire Department said.

By 6 p.m., the Fire Department confirmed both fires were out and smoke was being cleared.

Fire Department spokesman John Steinbeck said the multiple devices were placed intentionally to start the fires.

Citing a continuing investigation, Summers said Wednesday night that the fire doesn’t appear to be politically motivated “on the surface,” but such motivation is not being ruled out.

One security officer was injured during the blaze, Steinbeck said, but details of the officer’s injuries weren’t immediately available.

