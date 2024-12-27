Bail set for 20-year-old DUI driver accused in fatal Las Vegas crash

A judge set bail for a driver facing DUI and reckless driving charges in the wake of a fatal crash that killed a 57-year-old man, court records show.

The driver, Giraldo Salas-Chacon, 20, was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries before he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Salas-Chacon appeared in court Thursday for a hearing. Should he post bail, Salas-Chacon was ordered not to drive or consume alcohol and to stay out of trouble, records show.

The victim of Wednesday morning’s fatal crash has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred just after 12:10 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway, south of East Sahara Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police said that the Dodge Journey Salas-Chacon was driving reached an intersection at a reckless speed, colliding with the victim’s Chevrolet Equinox. The passenger was ejected onto the sidewalk, police said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.