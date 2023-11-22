Bus driver suspected of DUI in fatal crash released from custody
Johnelle Johnson, 46, appeared in court Wednesday after a judge had given a prosecutor time to review her blood test results.
A Las Vegas bus driver suspected of DUI in a fatal crash with a bicyclist was ordered released from custody on Wednesday after prosecutors did not file formal criminal charges against her.
Johnelle Johnson, 46, appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure on Wednesday after the judge had given a prosecutor time to review Johnson’s “rushed blood results,” Bonaventure said on Wednesday.
“I still have not received charges from the state,” Bonaventure added.
Prosecutor Eric Bauman said: “Based on those results, we will not be filing a criminal complaint today.”
Bonaventure ordered Johnson released from custody. She had been in custody since the fatal crash on November 17, 2023.
But Johnson’s release came with a warning from the judge.
“There are always conditions of release, especially with charges like this,” Bonaventure said. “These are extremely serious allegations. While this case is pending, you must stay out of trouble and you must appear in court.”
The judge added that a warrant could be issued for Johnson’s arrest if she did not comply with the requirements.
The fatal crash occurred on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. According to police reports, Johnson was driving a Regional Transportation Commission bus eastbound when she ran a red light and struck a bicyclist.
David Ortiz-Gonzalez, 33, died of his injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.
Bonaventure ordered Johnson back in court on Dec. 20.
