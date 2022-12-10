Capitol rioter who was arrested in Las Vegas sentenced to prison

A Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas following the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

FILE - A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking marijuana in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo was in a criminal complaint released on Jan. 29, 2021. (FBI)

FILE - A still photo taken from a YouTube video shows Ronald Sandlin, Josiah Colt and a person resembling Nathaniel DeGrave in body armor during an interview outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI warrant. (FBI photo)

Nathaniel DeGrave (FBI surveillance photo)

One of two men arrested in Las Vegas in connection with last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Ronald Sandlin, a 35-year-old Tennessee businessman, videotaped himself smoking pot inside the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

He was sentenced on Friday to five years, three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Sandlin drove to Washington with Las Vegas businessman Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, and Josiah Colt, 35, of Idaho, to participate in the siege of the Capitol and attend the “boogaloo,” considered extremist slang for a civil war, according to court records.

DeGrave and Sandlin were arrested Jan. 28, 2021, near DeGrave’s apartment in Las Vegas.

Sandlin is the first of the three men to be sentenced. DeGrave pleaded guilty in June to the same charges as Sandlin, and Colt pleaded guilty in July 2021.

As part of the plea, DeGrave and Colt agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department investigation into the Capitol breach, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, Sandlin livestreamed a video on Jan. 6, 2021, urging “other patriots” to “take the Capitol.” Once inside the building, he shouted at officers, “You’re going to die, get out of the way,” and shoved at officers while in the building.

In court, Sandlin admitted to arranging the trio’s trip to Washington, and in planning their participation that initially included weapons and tactical gear. The three met up in Tennessee before traveling to the nation’s capital.

DeGrave, Sandlin and Colt wore tactical gear and carried bear spray on the day of the assault, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. The men pushed through barricades and entered the Capitol from the West Terrace.

After smoking a joint inside the Rotunda, Sandlin stole a book from an office and briefly slung an oil painting over his shoulder, according to the Justice Department.

Following the siege, DeGrave and Sandlin posted pictures of Jan. 6, 2021, events on Facebook. They then deleted images after the investigation began.

More than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The riots left five dead and many injured.

