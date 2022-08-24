Carjacking suspect to undergo evaluation after strange statements

Justin Venegas, 40, first lashed out at an attorney with the Clark County public defender’s office as he spoke through a remote video feed.

Justin Venegas, who was accused of firing at police and citizens during a carjacking and vehicle pursuit, appears in court via video conference at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Judge Amy Chelini presides over a hearing for Justin Venegas, who was accused of firing at police and citizens during a carjacking and vehicle pursuit, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin Leigh Venegas, 40, in his booking photo. (Metropolitan Police Department

Video footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the arm of Justin Leigh Venegas shooting out of the carjacked Chevy Avalanche that he was driving while being pursued by police on Aug. 11. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A carjacking suspect accused of going on a Las Vegas rampage that included a 47-mile police chase is expected to be examined by a mental health professional after he made bizarre statements during a court hearing Wednesday morning.

Justin Venegas, 40, first lashed out at an attorney with the Clark County public defender’s office as he spoke through a remote video feed to the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini.

“You don’t speak for me,” Venegas told attorney Connor Saphire. “I speak for myself. So how are you requesting something from me saying it is in my best interests when you don’t speak to me?”

Venegas, who is charged with attempted murder and nine other felonies in the Aug. 11 chase that ended in a shootout with police, then started asking questions about an “estate.”

“I wanted to accept all charges and appoint the judge as the trustee of this estate,” Venegas said.

“Estate?” Chelini responded. “What estate are you talking about?”

“Well, where do the funds come from?” Venegas said. “What funds this whole operation?”

Chelini then told Venegas that a competency exam by a mental health professional was necessary before his case could proceed.

“Based upon your statements to the court I think we are on the right track here,” Chelini said.

Las Vegas police said Venegas carried out an armed carjacking at North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue.

During a subsequent pursuit, police video showed, Venegas extended his arm out the window of the carjacked Chevy Avalanche he was driving near East Craig Road and North Fifth Street. He then fired at two officers in a patrol car with his Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol, police said.

Venegas, police said, also fired at a female motorist, before he slammed the Avalanche into a police vehicle at 67 miles per hour.

Venegas was being held without bail. He expected to be back in court on Sept. 16.

