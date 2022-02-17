Chiefs’ Lammons booked in connection with alleged Strip assault

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at CCDC on Thursday morning, his lawyer said.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) with his helmet off before playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) reacts after advancing a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The football player was wanted in connection with an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Lammons’ attorney Ross Goodman said Wednesday.

Goodman had filed a motion for an arrest warrant to be recalled and for Lammons to be released on his own recognizance, without posting bail.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia on Thursday instead ordered Lammons to go through a “walk through” booking at the jail, meaning he went through the booking process and was released, Goodman said. He also was ordered to post a $5,000 bail.

Lammons is charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery, court records show.

Two others, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, were arrested Monday in connection with the alleged attack.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 as Kamara, his girlfriend, his assistant and two friends were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl the next day, said he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

Police said video surveillance footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and four other men.

The footage showed Kamara punching the victim repeatedly before other people with the football player stomped on the man while he was on the floor, according to Kamara’s arrest report.

Goodman on Thursday said he planned to launch his own investigation into the alleged attack.

“It appears to be an unplanned and spontaneous altercation based on my review of the reports,” he said.

The victim did not name Kamara, but police used the surveillance footage, social media, casino records, eyewitnesses and an online search of photos from the Pro Bowl to identify him, police said.

It was not immediately clear how police identified Kamara’s co-defendants.

Asked about the timeline of the investigation and why Kamara was not arrested prior to the game, police cited delayed reporting.

It took about 10 hours to report the beating because the victim was receiving medical care, police wrote in a statement. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries.

Kamara posted bail and has a court date set for March 8, according to court records.

Lammons, Harris and Young are scheduled to appear in court again on March 16.

