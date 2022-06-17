Competency hearing delayed again for teen accused of attacking teacher

An independent mental health evaluation for a student accused of attacking his Eldorado High School teacher should be finished within two weeks, the teen’s attorney said.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, the student who's accused of attacking his teacher, appears in court via videoconferencing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, the student who's accused of attacking his teacher, appears in court via videoconferencing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, is accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher in April. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A competency hearing for a student accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher has been delayed again while his lawyer seeks an independent mental health evaluation.

On May 6, District Judge Christy Craig said Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia had been found competent to face the 15 felony counts he has been charged with in connection with the April 7 attack at Eldorado High School.

Defense attorney Paul Adras said during a court hearing on May 27 that he was still working on scheduling an “independent evaluation” for the 16-year-old.

Adras said Friday that the process would take more time.

“The evaluation should begin tomorrow,” he said in court. “I believe we’ll have a report within the next two weeks.”

Craig ordered Martinez Garcia to appear in court again on July 1.

Las Vegas police have said the teenager attacked his teacher after he went to a classroom to discuss his grades. According to his arrest report, Martinez Garcia choked the teacher with a “rope or string,” knocked her unconscious by slamming her head into a table, and moved a shelf on top of the woman and sat on it.

Martinez Garcia faces four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of sex-crime-related battery, and counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, court records show.

The teen initially told police that he “blacked out” and did not remember the attack, but he later said he remembered trying to choke the teacher. He also told police that he had raped her.

He remained in custody on Friday with a bail of $500,000, according to court records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.