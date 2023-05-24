Dispute over search of slain RJ reporter’s devices likely headed back to high court

Attorneys appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on a proposed protocol for police and prosecutors to search through the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Metropolitan Police Department appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on a proposed protocol for police and prosecutors to search through the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Ashley Kissinger, addresses the court as Joel Tasca, left, both representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and District Judge Michelle Leavitt, right, look on during a hearing on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Then-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Metropolitan Police Department appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on a proposed protocol for police and prosecutors to search through the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

During a contentious hearing, the parties agreed that District Judge Michelle Leavitt should enter a court order preventing officials from searching through German’s devices until the Supreme Court can again hear the issue.

Prosecutors have accused former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles of fatally stabbing German outside his home in September over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. After German was killed, police seized personal devices from his home and body. The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching the devices, which may contain information about his confidential sources, including sources who may work for Metro or the Clark County district attorney’s office.

On Monday, the newspaper filed court documents opposing a proposed protocol from Leavitt. The drafted order called for the devices to be searched by two Metro detectives and the two prosecutors on the case, mimicking the most recent proposed order from Metro.

The newspaper has argued that the information on German’s devices is protected by the First Amendment and Nevada’s shield law. A proposed protocol from the Review-Journal calls for the devices to first be searched by third parties serving as hearing masters, who would determine which information is covered by search warrants issued in the investigation into German’s killing.

David Chesnoff, one of the attorneys representing the Review-Journal, argued Wednesday that the Review-Journal’s proposed protocol would prevent leaking German’s information to the state agencies he reported on.

“You’re asking me to basically agree that people don’t follow court orders,” Leavitt said. “So if people don’t follow court orders, it doesn’t matter who I appoint.”

Chesnoff argued that the detectives and prosecutors who would search through German’s devices because of the drafted proposal would be the same officials prohibited from searching a journalist’s materials under state law.

“There’s a conflict between your good intentions and what the law actually says, and it’s for the Supreme Court to tell us whether or not we’re right,” Chesnoff said.

Mathew Christian, an attorney representing Metro, again argued that the Review-Journal has no standing to intervene in the criminal case. He also said the Review-Journal’s legal interventions in the case have been overly complicated, and “shouldn’t have turned into what it’s turned into.”

Attorney Ashley Kissinger, who represents the newspaper, said Metro and the district attorney’s office have used “procedural gamesmanship” to prevent the newspaper from seeking relief in court.

“We have been forced at every turn in this case to file the crazy pleadings that we have had to file because of the positions that Metro and the state are taking,” she said.

Once Leavitt officially files an order on the search protocol, any of the parties could then appeal to the Supreme Court.

Leavitt indicated Wednesday that she would enter a court order prohibiting the devices from being searched until the Supreme Court can again hear the matter.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.