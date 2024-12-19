Divorce finalized for Robert Telles following conviction in RJ reporter’s murder

Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, was convicted in August of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles reacts as his wife, Mary Ann Ismael, talks on the witness stand during the penalty phase of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 28, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Mary Ann Ismael, wife of Robert Telles, testifies on the witness stand during the penalty phase of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 28, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. Records show that he and his wife divorced in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles reacts in the courtroom to his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Convicted killer Robert Telles and his wife have divorced, court records show.

Family Court Judge Paul Gaudet signed the decree of divorce on Nov. 5, according to the records. The joint petition for divorce had been filed with the court three days prior.

Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, was convicted in August of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German outside the journalist’s home.

German, 69, was found dead in September 2022 after reporting on allegations that Telles had created a toxic work environment within the county office and carried out an affair with a staffer.

The divorce comes less than three months after Telles’ then-wife, known at the time as Mary Ann Ismael, testified to a jury on his behalf during the penalty phase of the murder trial. She said the two had a “good marriage, overall” and described him as an “amazing father.”

Telles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years and is currently incarcerated at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

The divorce decree specifies that “community property” between Telles and his ex-wife had already been divided. It also notes that his ex-wife will resume using the name Mary Ann Ramirez.

Telles admitted at trial that he had an affair with an employee. Before he was killed, German had sought records of emails and text messages between Telles and the employee, Roberta Lee-Kennett. County officials had alerted Telles and Lee-Kennett about the release of those records the day before German was killed. The records have yet to be made public by the county.

