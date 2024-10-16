Former public official to be sentenced in hearing in reporter Jeff German’s murder

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to appear for a sentencing hearing, for a judge to determine when he will be eligible for parole for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday is set to determine how long former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles will spend in prison before he is eligible for parole, after he was found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

In August, a jury found Telles guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older, for killing German in September 2022 over articles the journalist wrote about his conduct as an elected official. German had reported on allegations that Telles created a toxic work environment within the county office and carried on an affair with a staffer.

The jury sentenced Telles to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years for the first-degree murder charge. But District Judge Michelle Leavitt will decide Wednesday how the enhancements for murder with a deadly weapon and murder against a victim 60 or older will affect his sentence.

Because of the enhancements, the judge will be able to adjust the minimum number of years that Telles spends in prison before he is eligible for parole — to anywhere between one and eight additional years.

Taking into account the two years that Telles has already spent in jail since he was arrested for German’s murder, he could be eligible for parole in 19 to 26 years. But he still faces a maximum term of life in prison if he is not granted parole.

Prosecutors and Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, will each have the opportunity to argue in front of the judge on Wednesday before she issues the sentence.

Telles also will be allowed to give a statement to the judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

