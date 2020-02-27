Drunken driver to be sentenced for killing 3 Las Vegas teens

A drunken driver convicted of second-degree murder is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in California for causing a fiery crash that killed three Las Vegas teens.

Bani Duarte (Huntington Beach Police Department)

Bani Duarte, center, appears in court during her trial in Orange County Superior Court on Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three bouquets of roses, one for each of the teens killed in a fiery crash in 2018 in Huntington Beach, Calif., lie at the crash site on Oct. 1, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. The driver, Bani Duarte, was found guilty in the deaths of Albert “A.J.” Rossi Jr., 17, Dylan Mack, 18, and Brooke Hawley, 17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A makeshift roadside memorial is still up at the site of a crash that claimed three teens in Huntington Beach, Calif. on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Flowers, photos, candles and signs are posted at the corner of Magnolia Street and Pacific Coast Highway where Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed in a car crash on March 29th. The three teens were killed when Dylan's Toyota was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver while the students were in California on spring break. (Scott Varley Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A drunken driver convicted of second-degree murder is scheduled to be sentenced today for causing a fiery crash in 2018 in Huntington Beach that killed three Las Vegas teens and seriously injured a fourth.

Bani Duarte, a 29-year-old mother of four from San Clemente, California, faces up to life in prison and has been in custody since April 2018.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours on Oct. 1 before returning guilty verdicts on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. The trial lasted just over a week at the Orange County Superior Court.

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi Jr., 17, were in Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed just before 1:10 a.m. on March 29, 2018. Alexis Vargas, the sole survivor in the teens’ Toyota Corolla, was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

Authorities have said that Duarte slammed her speeding Hyundai Sonata into the back of the Toyota, which had been stopped at a red light at the intersection with Magnolia Street. The nearly 80 mph impact forced the Toyota through the intersection and into a pole before it burst into flames.

Duarte’s blood alcohol level two hours after the crash was 0.28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers in California. Data taken from her car by Huntington Beach police showed that at no time did she press the brake pedal before the wreck.

“Bani Duarte murdered three people — kids. Because of her choices. Because of what she knew, what she understood, what she chose to do anyway,” Orange County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Feldman said last year during his closing argument. “Another young man, Alexis, has got a permanent scar. He’ll carry it with him forever because she decided she didn’t want to take an Uber after a night of drinking.”

Here are five highlights from the trial:

— Duarte’s attorney, Justin Glenn, conceded in his opening statement that Duarte was driving drunk at the time of the crash. But throughout the trial, Glenn argued that her crimes did not amount to murder, because, after Duarte was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in June 2016, officers failed to give her a formal warning required in California known as a Watson advisement. The warning would have informed Duarte that if she went on to kill someone while driving under the influence, she would not be able to claim that she did not understand the consequences, including facing a second-degree murder charge.

— On Day One of testimony, body camera video captured by Huntington Beach police showed Duarte, just minutes after the crash, still sitting inside her vehicle, seemingly unaware of the severity of the wreck. In the video, she asked an officer, “Did someone just die? What happened?”

— On Day Two of testimony, prosecutors showed a video from a Huntington Beach police interrogation room, where Duarte learned, about 11 hours after the crash, that she had killed three teens. “When you rear-ended the car, there were four teenagers in it. And three of them have died. The car erupted into flames when you impacted it,” Huntington Beach police officer Joshua Page explained to Duarte. In the video, Duarte’s jaw dropped, and she began to cry. Later, during the same interview, she would ask, “So I’m in jail forever?”

— Jurors also heard from the 911 caller, Alex Martinez, during the second day of testimony. Martinez was with two friends that night, driving along the coast when, he said, they encountered Duarte’s car recklessly weaving between two lanes near the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. The men followed her, and as they turned left onto Pacific Coast Highway from Balboa Boulevard, they watched Duarte slam into a curb. The men said they asked Duarte if she needed a ride after she exited her vehicle to check on the damage. But as Martinez was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Duarte got back into her vehicle and sped off, crashing into the teens’ vehicle minutes later.

— On the final day of testimony, Vargas, the sole teen survivor, faced Duarte when he took the stand. As he raised his right hand to be sworn in, a scar from the burns he suffered was revealed. Letting out a long sigh, Vargas said, “I remember waking up. That’s it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

