Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis back in court in Tupac killing

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is set to appear in court on Thursday, two weeks after his arraignment was continued following his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Duane Davis, accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, is led into the courtroom during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is set to appear in court again on Thursday, nearly three weeks after he was arrested in connection with the 1996 killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

Davis, a 60-year-old reputed member of the South Sides Crips gang, has been accused by prosecutors of orchestrating Shakur’s fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the corner of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, as part of an ongoing feud between the Crips and another Compton gang associated with the Bloods.

During his first court appearance earlier this month, Davis asked for his arraignment to be postponed because his longtime lawyer, Los Angeles-based attorney Edi Faal, could not attend the hearing.

Las Vegas attorney Ross Goodman said that he would appear in Davis’ defense on Thursday.

Prosecutors announced Sept. 29 that Davis had been indicted on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Davis had long been tied to Shakur’s killing, and began making public statements in recent years about the events surrounding the shooting in interviews and his 2019 co-written book, “Compton Street Legend,” in which he claimed he was in the car with Shakur’s shooter.

Davis is accused of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for formulating the plan to carry out the shooting to exact revenge on Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight for a fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

During grand jury proceedings, the Metropolitan Police Department detective in charge of the renewed investigation testified that he believed Shakur’s killing was related to the unsolved slaying of fellow rapper Christopher “Biggie” Wallace, according to court transcripts.

Wallace, who was represented by the East-coast label Bad Boy Records, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles six months after Shakur was fatally shot.

Detective Cliff Mogg testified that although he believes the shootings were related, he did not believe they were perpetrated by the same people.

Prosecutors questioned multiple witnesses during the hearings about the rivalry between Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records, which was started by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Knight was known to hire members of the Bloods-associated Mob Piru and off-duty police officers to act as security for Death Row, while Bad Boy Records was connected to Crips members, according to court records.

Shakur was fatally injured while riding in a car with Knight, as someone in the backseat of a white Cadillac opened fire on the two. Prosecutors have said that Davis is the only man left alive from the four people believed to have been inside the Cadillac.

Davis remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

