DUI suspect accused of killing NHP troopers appears in court

Bail for Jemarcus Williams was set last week at $500,000 in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

A man accused of a DUI crash that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers appeared in court again on Tuesday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jemarcus Williams, 46, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jemarcus Williams, 46, has been charged with two counts each of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death, plus misdemeanor charges of speeding, failing to properly approach a traffic incident and failing to decrease speed under certain circumstances, court records show.

Police have said Williams struck and killed Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix early Thursday while the two officers were stopped on Interstate 15 near D Street. Abbate and Felix had stopped on the highway to check on another motorist, who had reportedly fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Williams sped away from the scene and was arrested later Thursday. He was seen “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms casino shortly before the crash, prosecutors have said.

Williams’ bail was set at $500,000 during a brief court appearance on Friday. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center.

