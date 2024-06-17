92°F
Courts

Duo charged in double murder held without bail

Dianelys Fernandez, left, and Guillermo Ramirez, accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, appear in court during their initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guillermo Ramirez, one of the two suspects accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dianelys Fernandez, one of the two suspects accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dianelys Fernandez, left, one of the two suspects accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guillermo Ramirez, one of the two suspects accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, is led into a courtroom during his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 11:10 am
 

Two people accused in a fatal shooting that left two dead in the southeast valley would continue to be held without bail, a judge said Monday.

Dianelys Fernandez, 33, and Guillermo Ramirez Lastre, 54, have each been charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of robbery. They were arrested last week and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said in an arrest report that the two were captured on video at the crime scene when the fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, in the southeast valley. A neighbor found the bodies June 5 after he went to check on them at the request of the victims’ roommate, who heard a dog barking, according to the report released Thursday.

At the hearing, both waived their right to have a preliminary hearing within 30 days.

“For the record, they’re both being held without bail,” said Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman.

Ramirez Lastre is represented by Special Public Defender Ashley Sisolak. Attorney Lance Maningo, who represents Fernandez, said he thinks the case could be presented to a death penalty review committee, where prosecutors would decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Before Monday’s hearing, Ramirez Lastre seemed mostly stoic, while Fernandez appeared distraught. At one point, she put her hand on her face and doubled over.

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released the names of the victims as of Monday.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

