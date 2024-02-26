Ex-FBI informant arrested in Las Vegas to remain behind bars

Alexander Smirnov is accused of falsely telling the FBI that executives with Burisma paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each in an alleged bribery scheme.

Alexander Smirnov, center, a confidential human source with the FBI, leaves the Lloyed George U.S. Courthouse, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge ruled that Alexander Smirnov will be kept in custody on Monday, reversing a previous decision from a Las Vegas judge and ensuring the former FBI informant stays behind bars while facing charges of lying to officials.

Alexander Smirnov, a 43-year-old dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, is accused of falsely reporting to the FBI that executives with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, $5 million each in an alleged bribery scheme, a claim that has become central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.

On Sunday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt to stop the detention hearing from being heard Monday morning in a Los Angeles federal court. The court denied a petition filed by Smirnov’s Las Vegas defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, after Smirnov was arrested on a warrant out of California.

Although a Las Vegas federal judge released Smirnov from custody on Tuesday, he was re-arrested at his attorneys’ office on Thursday morning.

Monday morning’s detention hearing in Los Angeles is scheduled to happen in front of U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II.

Smirnov appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Monday morning for a detention hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II.

In a court order filed Friday, Wright wrote that Smirnov’s attorneys sought an emergency hearing in Nevada to secure his release from custody, “likely to facilitate his absconding from the United States.”

Following a half-hour detention hearing Monday, Wright said, “I have not changed my mind.”

Chesnoff and Schonfeld wrote in court documents filed Friday, “The suggestion that defense counsel is participating in an unlawful plot by advocating for release under Section 3142 is wrong.”

Prosecutors have said that Smirnov worked as an FBI informant for at least 10 years, and that has has tied to multiple foreign intelligence agencies, including Russia. He is accused of making false allegations to his FBI handler in 2020, after expressing bias against Joe Biden while he was the presumed Democrat presidential candidate.

