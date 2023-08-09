Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash

Former Raiders football player Henry Ruggs was sentenced on Wednesday for a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman nearly two years ago. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is taken into custody in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, after sentencing in a fatal drunk driving crash. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, appears in court with his attorneys Michael Schonfeld, left, and David Chesnoff at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders football player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to between three and 10 years in prison for a fiery DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman nearly two years ago.

Ruggs was speeding down a residential street, fresh off a night at TopGolf with his girlfriend, when he slammed his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s SUV on Nov. 2, 2021. The Stingray, which Ruggs was driving up to 156 mph seconds before the crash, collided so violently that Tintor’s vehicle was consumed by flames, with her and her dog trapped inside, police have said.

Tintor died of her injuries from the fire and crash.

In court Wednesday, Ruggs apologized to Tintor’s family and said “my actions are not a true reflection of me.”

His attorney, David Chesnoff, said Ruggs is “truly remorseful” for his actions. “What Henry fully accepts is that his decision caused Ms. Tintor’s death.”

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the sentencing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the court proceedings over the past two years have been “one of the more difficult cases” his administration has overseen.

He reiterated that he feared the charges against Ruggs could have been dismissed or reduced if the case did not resolve with a plea deal, due to issues over a search warrant police used to draw Ruggs’ blood at the hospital following the crash.

“I think under the circumstances, we did the best we could,” Wolfson said.

Before District Judge Jennifer Schwartz handed down the sentence on Wednesday, Tintor’s cousin, Daniel Strbac, read a statement from her mother, Mirjana Komazec.

Tintor “only saw the beauty and the life in every soul,” Strbac read from the statement, adding that “every parent’s worst nightmare is to create a beautiful child just to have them taken away at the hands of another’s negligence.” The statement described Tintor as a kind and selfless woman, who was known for rescusing stray animals “because she could not imagine leaving them in distress.”

Komazec wrote in the statement that her family hopes that Ruggs will be able to watch his own young daughter grow up.

“We pray that this terrible accident inspires positive change in the world,” Strbac said.

Schwartz called the crash “one of the more tragic cases I’ve seen,” and said she would follow the agreed upon sentence, as she would in any other case.

Ruggs pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

He initially faced charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Some of the charges stemmed from injuries allegedly suffered by his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by the name Rudy Washington.

Farhan Naqvi, a personal injury attorney who represents Tintor’s family, told reporters after the hearing that he hopes the resolution of the criminal case brings some “semblance of healing,” and serves to remind the public about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“There’s absolutely forgiveness in her heart,” Naqvi said about Tintor’s mother, “and the hope that lives are saved because of what happened.”

