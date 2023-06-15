90°F
Courts

Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins pleads guilty in fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 10:38 am
 
Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins, right, waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 15, 2022. Collins pleaded guilty to reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter in a deadly 2020 crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins waits to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 15, 2022. Collins pleaded guilty to reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter in a deadly 2020 crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal charges that would land him in jail for three months for a 2020 fatal crash that left a 52-year-old man dead.

Earlier this month, Collins agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter, avoiding the DUI charge he initially faced.

Prosecutors have said they were not opposed to Collins, a former Bishop Gorman standout, being sentenced to probation for the felony charge, and that the misdemeanor count comes with a sentence of three months in the Clark County Detention Center.

Police accused Collins of driving nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone before the crash on Dec. 30, 2020, when he slammed his Dodge Challenger into Eric Echevarria’s car near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

Collins is expected to surrender to jail Tuesday, while a judge is slated to impose his formal sentence July 29.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

