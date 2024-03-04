59°F
Courts

‘Fake electors’ jury trial moved to January 2025

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 10:56 am
 
Attorneys representing Republican electors accused of a fake elector scheme appear in court dur ...
Attorneys representing Republican electors accused of a fake elector scheme appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGr ...
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left; Jessie Law, top center; James DeGraffenreld, bottom left; and James Hindle III appear remotely during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Republican electors are accused of a fake elector scheme. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Rashbrook, left, a special prosecutor, and Nevada Chief Deputy Attorney General Alissa ...
Matthew Rashbrook, left, a special prosecutor, and Nevada Chief Deputy Attorney General Alissa Engler address the court during a hearing for Nevada Republicans accused of a fake elector scheme at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A jury trial for Nevada’s “fake elector” case has been moved to Jan. 13, 2025.

District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus approved a motion to push the jury trial to early next year during a hearing Monday morning.

Attorneys for the six Republicans indicted for submitting fake electoral documents estimated that the trial could last three weeks.

The group of Repbulicans were indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court in December. They were charged with offering a false instrument for filing and utting forged instruments for submitting fake elector documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020.

The judge will consider a motion to dismiss the felony charges — which was filed in early January — on April 22. A jury trial was originally set for March 11 of this year.

The Republican Nevadans, which include Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice, have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

