Family IDs woman shot, killed by boyfriend in North Las Vegas

The family of a woman who police said was shot and killed by her boyfriend on Sunday packed a North Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning for the suspect’s hearing.

Markeem Benson, 29, appeared virtually for a hearing at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 24. He is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, who family members identified as Renise "NeNe" Wolfe. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Renise "NeNe" Wolfe embrace after a court hearing on Dec. 24 for Markeem Benson, 29, who is accused of shooting and killing Wolfe, his girlfriend. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that autopsy information showed that the man accused of killing his girlfriend shot her four times in the back of her head.

Markeem Benson, 29, appeared virtually at a North Las Vegas Justice Court hearing after the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested him on Sunday.

Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris said Benson would continue to be held without bail until his next court appearance on Thursday.

Family members of Renise “NeNe” Wolfe, whose name was provided by her family, flooded the courtroom on the morning of Christmas Eve.

“Christmas Eve is the day that we always get together as a family,” said Tracy Coleman, Wolfe’s mother. “The day before she was killed, I was driving home and I was just saying, ‘Lord, thank you for all these blessings I have. My kids are all happy. My kids are all well, and this is gonna be the best Christmas ever.”

