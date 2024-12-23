Boyfriend accused in death of woman in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigated a homicide after officers responded to reports of a deceased woman at an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the Sunday morning slaying of a woman in an apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched about 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of East Centennial Parkway after receiving reports of a dead female inside of a nearby apartment, according to a police statement.

Officers found a woman with critical injuries at an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Rome Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified the woman’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Markeem Benson, as a suspect and booked him into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon and of being ex-felon in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

The identity of the woman, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.