Father of Las Vegas quintuplets acquitted of fraud charges

Deon Derrico, the father of Las Vegas quintuplets, was acquitted this weekend of various real estate fraud charges, according to his lawyers.

Deon Derrico, left, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deon Derrico appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Deon has waited a long time for this day, and this case was highly contested,” defense attorney Dustrin Marcello said on Monday. “I am pleased with the outcome for Mr. Derrico and his wonderful family.”

Derrico, who faced several felony and gross misdemeanor counts during a weeklong trial, was accused in 2014 of forging homeowners’ signatures on deeds so he could obtain — and then rent — abandoned homes for a profit.

Jurors, who reached their verdict early Saturday morning, could not agree on allegations related to notarization of a signature, Marcello said. Prosecutors have not said whether they will retry him on those counts.

Derrico, the father of nine children, became a media sensation in September 2013 after his wife, Evonne, gave birth to quintuplets. The couple already had four young children: an 8-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and 2-year-old twin boys. The couple appeared with their family on several national shows, including two stints on NBC’s “Today” show.

The Nevada attorney general’s office charged Derrico with such crimes as theft, fraud and false representation concerning a title.

